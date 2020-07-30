Rocky Spurlock, organizer of FarleyCon, the comic book convention held in East Ridge, Tenn., spoke to the Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe on July 24.
FarleyCon is the largest pure comic book event held in the Chattanooga area. Spurlock gave the history of the event and that it is held in memory of his friend Jared Allen, who was also a comic book enthusiast.
Pops for Patients and Waiting to Hear are the two charities that benefit from the event and the celebrity auction of merchandise that is held. Unfortunately, the COVID pandemic has forced FarleyCon to be canceled this year.
Kiwanis is a global organization whose mission is to “improve the world one child and one community at a time.” The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was chartered in 1954 and is Catoosa County's oldest service club.
The club meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant. To learn more about Kiwanis contact Club President Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860 or visit our FB page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ftoglethorpekiwanis.