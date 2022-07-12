The Ringgold Playhouse (TRP) will open its big summer comedy, “The Play That Goes Wrong,” for a two-weekend run beginning Thursday night, July 14.
Now in its ninth season, TRP is taking on its craziest show to date with the long-running Broadway hit, which showcases all the play-within-a-play mishaps that occur when a theatre troupe performs a show that completely falls apart, both figuratively and literally.
“It’s a complicated show with a lot of moving parts, but our director and her team has put together something pretty special,” said TRP Executive Director Adam Cook.
Directed by Kimberly Tyner Jones, the show follows the opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s production of “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” where things go from bad to utterly disastrous rather quickly.
The 1920s whodunit being performed has all the elements — an unconscious leading lady, a corpse who has trouble playing dead, and actors who trip over their lines and everything else on stage.
“It’s a big show with big laughs,” Cook said.
Under Tyner Jones’ direction and stage management of Rebecca Lapp, the cast features TRP veterans Dan Lyons, Bobby Daniels, Levi Witt, David Howard, Jo Schendel, Joanna Keeling, Becky Byrns, and Pat O’Brien, as well as a handful of newcomers in Hailey Breitmann, Elizabeth Angwin, Nikki Baltzer, and Thomas Dillard.
“We’ve wanted to do this show for a few years now, so we’re excited to finally get a chance to bring it to the Depot stage,” Tyner Jones said.