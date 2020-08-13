Local historian Beverly Foster will host a new history program on UCTV 265/198 Fort Oglethorpe.
“Beverly's Historical Moments” will premiere Thursday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. and will feature African American history of Walker County and Northwest Georgia, as well as other multicultural and historical topics, such as Native Americans, the Confederacy and military history.
“This program is much needed due to Northwest Georgia's concentration on antebellum history and need of multicultural, historical inclusion,” said Foster, president of the Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc.
“Many cultures, including Jews, Native Americans, African Americans and European Americans contributed to the grand development of Northwest Georgia,” she said. “The stories of those cultures need to be highlighted and told to our children and communities.”
The program's launch coincides with protests across the nation calling for racial justice. The activists have toppled statues and have urged the removal of or defaced monuments they find offensive. The area's rich Civil War history is much celebrated, frequently overshadowing the history and contributions of other segments of the population.
The Aug. 20 program will attack this exclusion head-on.
The episode's theme is historical cooperation — how groups over the years have worked together to document, exhibit, explore and bring the history of Northwest Georgia to the community, she explained.
The guests will be Connie Forester, local historian and community leader, and David Boyle, Walker County Historical Society president and Marsh House board of trustees chairman.
Foster said she gratefully acknowledges the program's sponsorship by The Bank of LaFayette, praising its positive community leadership and involvement. she said.
The show will also be streamed on the UCTV website (https://www.uctv265.com/streaming,html) and UCTV Facebook live (https://www.facebook.com/uctvlive).