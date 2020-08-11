Sandy Chambers Dittus, a member of True North Advisors at Raymond James, spoke to the Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe on Aug. 7 about the importance of estate planning.
She is part of a team approach to financial planning providing customized services in wealth management, investment management, trust, and estate services.
Dittus is a native of Atlanta, moving to Chattanooga in 1986. She has participated in a number of civic and charitable organizations over the years and is a past president of the Kiwanis Club of Chattanooga.
After bringing attention to the importance of estate planning, the need for a current will and to update your beneficiaries, she lightened the mood of the meeting with instances of the rich and famous that despite their wealth did not plan their estate well and the consequences their loved ones faced. As Dittus reminded the club, “Attorneys are the real winners when an estate goes to court.”
