Ernie Pursley, Democratic candidate for Catoosa County commission chair, has a new campaign slogan: “Leadership with integrity.”
Pursley, 71, said the new slogan comes at an important time in the election: it has become necessary, he said, to respond to recent assertions by the county Republicans suggesting he supports restricting the First Amendment, the Second Amendment, and defunding the police.
These “baseless claims,” Pursley said, don’t reflect his values or record as a public servant.
Pursley said he will not be distracted by rhetoric that “has no place in this election.”
Pursley will face off Nov. 3 against Republican Steven Henry, current chairman of the county Board of Commissioners.
As the lone Democratic candidate on the local ballot, he said he is undeterred in his efforts to restore transparency and trust in local government and remains focused on the duties of the commission chair, which he said include responsibly managing the budget, diligently maintaining roads and bridges and consistently providing for law enforcement.
“I am encouraging everyone to step forward and cast their vote on November 3, 2020,” Pursley said.
“We are also welcoming new volunteers as well as donors for our campaign, as your support will play a major role in our success in the polls,” he added.
Pursley thanked the people of Catoosa County for their support throughout his years of public service. Now, as a candidate for commission chair, he said he wants to take his public service to a new level and address important issues facing residents of Catoosa County.
After a career as a long haul trucker, Pursley turned to serving his community as a member of the Catoosa County Alcohol Beverage Commission, where he said he is regarded as “committed and deliberate.”
He said he has served the community in “countless other ways” over the years. He was appointed by the governor to the Georgia Highway Watch after 9-11 and proudly served as a lieutenant colonel of the Georgia Militia, he said. Pursley has also held leadership positions as the chairman of the Catoosa County Democratic Party, the president of the Ringgold Jaycees and the political coordinator for Local 519. He is also a motorcycle enthusiast who is enjoying new-found time with his wife who retired after serving as an educator in Catoosa County Schools for 40 years, he said.
If elected, he plans to focus on collaboration with the Board of Education, responsible maintenance of infrastructure, and economic development that leads to job creation while being attentive to the impacts of development and residential growth on the community.
When he announced his run for commission chair, he also released his plan for addressing the needs of Catoosa County. His plans for managing the current and future demands of growth on existing infrastructure are championed by both experts and members of the community, he said. As commission chair, he said he would be committed to demanding quality residential development and the accompanying infrastructure that are essential for the quality of life that the residents of Catoosa County deserve.