Gregg Gentry, Erlanger Health System's chief administrative officer, spoke to the Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe at its Sept. 11 club meeting.
Gentry has been with Erlanger for over 30 years and spoke of the importance of being the region's public safety net hospital and their association with the University of Tennessee Medical program that has 195 residents and fellows receiving advanced training at Erlanger.
As a Level I trauma center, Erlanger has six LifeForce helicopters stationed in Tennessee and Georgia.
He spoke of the partnership with Acadia Behavioral Health that has resulted in 88 beds being added to the community.
Gentry also spoke of Erlanger's response to COVID-19 and the lessons learned by the staff since March and the passion and dedication of the physicians, staff and administration to deliver world-class healthcare.
