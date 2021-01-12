Erik Palmer has been named the managing broker of Crye-Leike Real Estate Services’ Fort Oglethorpe branch office.
Palmer will be responsible for the recruitment, training and management of the office’s sales associates.
Palmer has lived with his family in Ringgold for more than 18 years. As an affiliate with Crye-Leike for four years, Palmer was sales manager for its Chattanooga-East Brainerd office for this past year and has more than 20 years of experience in servant leadership, learning and development.
Palmer has dedicated much of his real estate career to continuing his education and training others. Most recently, Palmer has earned the master graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) designation, a FAA UAS Drone Remote Pilot License, his broker’s license in Tennessee and his associate broker’s license in Georgia.
He is a pre-license course instructor in Georgia, is a licensed real estate course instructor in Tennessee and is an instructor for the Tennessee Real Estate Education Foundation (TREEF).
Palmer also served on the 2018 and 2020 Professional Development Committee for the Greater Chattanooga Realtors association and is applying to serve on the 2021-2022 MLS Committee.
During this next year, Palmer hopes to lead the Fort Oglethorpe team of real estate experts to their best sales year ever, to become an approved instructor with the Georgia Partners in Education (P.I.E.) and become consistently involved with the local chamber of commerce, NWGA community and local real estate associations.
“I love living in Northwest Georgia and having this new amazing opportunity to work with our Fort Oglethorpe team of expert Realtors,” Palmer said. “I am excited and honored for the opportunity to embark on this new endeavor to assist, serve and support our local office. I love to teach, support and mentor others to foster positive, prosperous growth that promotes personal achievements, success and happiness.”