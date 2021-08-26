Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will host a 45-minute, ranger-led program exploring the “fugitive” status of enslaved African Americans from North Georgia families who lived in and around the present-day Chickamauga Battlefield.
The program on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m. will begin at the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center. Participants will caravan to the Alexander House site, off Alexander’s Bridge Road.
Walker and Catoosa counties did not have the enslaved population density of many central or coastal Georgia counties. The largest slaveholder in Catoosa County, according to the 1860 Slave Schedule, lived within the current boundary of the Chickamauga Battlefield; however, five of the 35 enslaved people owned by John P. Alexander were listed as “fugitives from the state.”
What does this phrase mean? Where did these “fugitives” go, and how did they get there? These questions and others will be examined as part of the park’s participation in International Underground Railroad Month.
Water is recommended, and chairs are welcome for this program.
For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.