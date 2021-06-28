A group of county employees is asking the county to revisit a pension plan cap that was frozen under a previous administration.
Dewayne Brown, who has worked for 23 years for Walker County, told the Board of Commissioners during its June 24 meeting that Sole Commissioner Bebe Heiskell in November 2013 froze the defined benefit pension plan rate of affected employees at the 2012 salary level. Affected employees were not notified of the change, which has greatly reduced their pension funds. Brown asserts the action was done without public notice, without a public meeting and in violation of IRS code.
“You owe it to them (career county employees) and to the rest of us to remove the salary cap freeze and fix our pensions as soon as possible,” he stated. Brown said he was representing the employees enrolled in the defined benefit plan.
Fifty-one employees are enrolled in the defined benefit plan.
The defined benefit plan is basically a government pension plan that provides a “guaranteed payment upon retirement based on length of service, five-year salary average and age at retirement,” Joe Legge, Walker County public relations director, said. “Participants can receive a lump sum payout upon retirement or receive an annual income through an annuity.”
Only the county makes contributions to the defined benefit plan program; the county does not match an employee's contributions, he said.
Legge said, “The guaranteed payment upon retirement from the defined benefit plan is based on 2012 earnings.”
Without knowledge of the defined pension plan change, affected employees had no opportunity to explore retirement planning alternatives to offset the loss of income resulting from the cap, Brown said.
Commissioner Mark Askew, a former county employee, said he understands the frustrations those affected by the plan change feel because he was also in the former benefit program and took “a pretty good lickin'“ when he left county employment.
“We are going to make it right,” Askew said. “We are going to do whatever we can do — whatever we have to do — to make it right.”
Brown feels communications broke down between the county and affected employees. He urged the commissioners to prioritize righting this wrong as quickly as possible so that the employees do not have to seek other avenues to redress their grievance.
The commissioners have discussed the matter multiple times and are working in a timely manner to get answers, Askew explained. He also acknowledged that for the four new commissioners, this is a new process.
“Give us a minute. We're looking into it,” Commissioner Brian Hart said.
Brown said the employees have on four occasions requested the relevant documents and records on this plan change, did not receive them and had to submit an open records request to obtain them.
Retirement plans
The county also offers 401(a) and 457(b) plans. The county's contribution in the 401(a) program is based on an employee's current salary, Legge said.
“Basically, the county contributes 5% of an employee's salary into the 401(a) plan, which they are eligible to receive after reaching certain vesting stages,” Legge explained. “Employees do not contribute to the 401(a) plan.
“Employees who wish to save additional funds for retirement can do so through our 457(b) plan, and the county will match up to 3% of their contribution,” he said. “Employees in the defined benefit plan can participate in the 457(b) plan for tax savings benefits, but are not eligible for the 3% match.”
He said 300 employees are enrolled in the 401(a) plan and 232 employees in the 457(b) plan; many of these employees are enrolled in both programs. The county currently has 382 full-time employees.
Employees in the defined benefit plan cannot be enrolled in the 401(a) plan, but can participate in the 457(b) plan.