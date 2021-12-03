Readers of my limited volume of writing may note that I am not one quick to offer praise. Those who know me personally may also note that I do not comfortably accept praise for myself. The reason behind both truths is that I believe in intelligent praise. This type of praise is a talent and a virtue. It involves the habitual admiration and recognition of praiseworthy attributes wherever they occur. This type of praise is often rarer because it requires standards. It is the opposite of the indiscriminate praise that presents a trophy for all who participate. Intelligent praise is durable and authentic.
When Walker County Government announced recently that economic and community development director Robert Wardlaw will retire at the end of the year, it prompted some reflection. Wardlaw is without doubt a familiar name, especially to longtime residents or students of southern history. Indeed, the name has been held in high regard since Walker County's inception. The historical pages of the Walker County Messenger offer several mentions justifying such esteem. Many descendants of families with lofty legacies are cautious about engaging in controversial activities that could tarnish the legacy earned by their ancestors.
Entering the fraught world of public service through a political appointment is one such activity. When asked to serve his community, Robert Wardlaw did not shirk his civic duty though. He could have been content to remain on the sidelines after retiring from a successful corporate career. Instead, he entered the arena to make a difference in a county plagued with many problems. The people of Walker County are better now and will be in the future because he dared to serve and lead.
If you find yourself thinking “Wait a minute, Pierce! How can you praise a man so central to the administration for which you have been the loudest critic?” you are not alone. Such thinking is not wrong. Robert and I have been on the opposite side of a number of issues. It is not because Robert agreed with me on issues or that I directly benefited from his actions that I commend him. Instead, I applaud him because he served with an uncommon wholeheartedness and because, regardless of our differences, he listened and engaged.
In his service to Walker County, he embodied many admirable qualities: his sincerity and dedication to doing good and his openness to receiving feedback from all were outstanding characteristics. We should all strive to actively encourage and emulate these qualities.
Robert leaves the county in better shape than when he arrived, and for that he is to be commended. He and Chairman Whitfield will be remembered for their courage in sticking with a plan to get the county out of debt regardless of increasing criticisms. That plan will be completed sooner than anyone could have expected when they arrived in 2017.
Robert Wardlaw's entry into government did not mark the beginning of his service to others. If I have learned anything about him, it is that his departure from government does not mean the end of his public service. On the contrary, it doesn't matter if he is serving as a mentor or advisor or if he is serving the best Texas style barbeque I have ever tasted, Robert will continue to serve others with grace and unfeigned cheerful optimism.
Walker County thanks you, Robert.