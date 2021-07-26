In 1965, in the throes of the tumultuous 1960s, 77% of Americans trusted the federal government to do the right thing all or most of the time. Today that number is 17%. Blame the Vietnam War, the Pentagon Papers, Watergate, Iran-Contra, the Clinton impeachment, lack of WMDs in Iraq, the 2008 financial crisis or any number of instances of our massive federal bureaucracy proving it is indeed the biggest special interest of all.
Despite the collapse of public trust in the federal government, Americans have remained trusting in local governments to do the right thing all or most of the time. Unfortunately, the citizens of Walker County may be disabused of that notion over the course of this article.
The Carl Vinson Institute of Government at UGA states the annual county audit “performed by independent auditors as required by Georgia law is an essential mechanism for holding local governments accountable.” Audits are to be completed and turned in to the state within 180 days from the end of the fiscal year.
Walker County’s fiscal year ends on September 30 each year. Hence the audit is due at the end of March. Due to Covid, counties were automatically given a 90 day extension. The accounting firm HHM delivered the completed audit to Walker County on April 15. For those doing the math, that is more than three months ago.
Have Walker County citizens seen it? No. Have county commissioners seen it? Good question. Why is it still being withheld from the public and the commissioner’s themselves? Why wasn't it released earlier? The 2019 audit was released within days of delivery from HHM.
I have seen it and can confirm the intentional avoidance of transparency and openness does not stop with simply withholding the audit itself. In 2015 the Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB) issued Statement No. 77 (GASB 77). GASB 77 requires governments to disclose in the notes of their financial statements the amount of tax revenues the government has promised to forego through tax abatements/tax incentives. This requirement took effect in 2017.
Walker County School District complies with GASB 77 in its annual audit. For 2020 Walker County School district reported more than $1.7 million in forgone tax revenue due to tax abatements/tax incentives due to other governments. This is revenue the school systems do not receive due to abatements or incentives.
We do not know how much tax revenue Walker County Government has agreed to forgo because it has never complied with GASB disclosure requirements despite the fact ACCG and the Carl Vinson institute of Government have produced extensive guidance for counties to ensure full disclosure and compliance.
Some may be asking, well, why does this matter?
Think of it like an agreement one signs with a personal financial advisor. That agreement will include details about fees and compensation for the advisor for his performance with your investments. Would you ever check to see how your investments are performing? Would you ever check to see what the fee agreement said? Rational people will take all of this and more into account when evaluating the agreement.
The same applies to economic development tax incentives and tax abatements. It just makes sense to monitor and evaluate whether the incentives agreements have benefitted the county and whether the parties have lived up to the requirements of the agreement.
Discovery of this news comes on the heels of the irresponsible approval of a ill-conceived low income housing development in Rossville I wrote about recently (https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/catoosa_walker_news/walker-county-is-close-to-squandering-all-it-has/article_0b04b122-e635-11eb-9ca2-03f523459298.html).
How hard is it to comply with a requirement that has been in effect since 2017? How hard is it to provide the annual audit to citizens -- and commissioners -- in a timely manner especially before we approach budget sessions. How hard is it to do the right thing all or most of the time? For Walker County Government it seems to be an exceedingly difficult task.
The 2020 Walker Audit yet to be released by Walker County Commissioners office: https://ted.cviog.uga.edu/financial-documents/sites/default/files//budgetdoc/financial-report/county-walker-fy2020-financial-report.pdf.
GASB 77: https://www.gasb.org/jsp/GASB/Document_C/DocumentPage?cid=1176166283745&acceptedDisclaimer=true