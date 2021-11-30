A Walker County inmate made a daring escape from the county jail 111 years ago this week despite the sheriff cooking yellow-legged chicken for him.
While doing research for an upcoming column, I came across the getaway story below from the Walker County Messenger of Nov. 25, 1910. The digital library of Georgia provides a wealth of primary sources online to learn more about local and state history. Go to http://dlg.galileo.usg.edu/.
"JAIL TOO LONESOME FOR DAVE LEONARD: Makes Daring Getaway From County Jail Tuesday Evening-Digs Through Wall
The Walker County jail proved too lonesome for Dave Leonard, up to late Tuesday afternoon the sole inmate of the bastille, and Tuesday evening Leonard took his departure.
His route was the usual hole in the wall. Leonard's escape was discovered soon after his departure and from a colored citizen of West LaFayette a fierce looking dog, with a great reputation as a men-hunter, was secured and placed on Leonard's trail. The dog behaved splendidly until in the creek bottom southeast of the jail Leonard’s trail was crossed by one Brer Possum. The call of nature was too strong for the dog and Leonard was allowed to go on his way rejoicing while the hound, followed by a large posse, wound up at the foot of a tree, baying loudly at the possum on the highest limb.
In leaving, Leonard was not unmindful of the treatment accorded him by Sheriff Garmany. A polite note was left in his cell, thanking the sheriff for kindnesses, the prisoner remembering gratefully a special feast of yellow-legged chicken.
Leonard, who was in jail charged with larceny, made his escape Tuesday afternoon at dusk. From the cot of his cell he had torn off one of the steel slats. With this rough instrument he found it easy to make a hole in the wall during the day while enjoying the liberty of the corridor."