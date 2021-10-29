When I go into the den at my 83-year-old grandmother's house, I am usually greeted by the sound of CourtTV or the news with the volume on high. Any attempt at conversation is futile until the volume is turned down. Even then if I don’t speak loud enough then an occasional “Huh?” or “What?” is my cue to repeat something.
Sound familiar? Unfortunately, age related hearing loss is the third most common physical condition after arthritis and heart disease. According to the National Center for Deafness, 10% of people aged 55-64 have disabling hearing loss. For those aged 65-75, it’s 25%, and 50% of people over 75 have disabling hearing loss.
I started thinking about this issue a few weeks ago after a Walker County Commission meeting. A local citizen, Paul Page, came to the podium near the end of the meeting to inform the commissioners that he could not hear during the meeting that night, which was held at the courthouse annex, nor during the recent planning commission meeting, which was held at the civic center. Mr. Page was not the first to complain about this issue. In addition to citizens, members of the planning commission have sometimes been unable to hear fellow commission members.
The solution is to upgrade and improve the audio and visual equipment systems for both the civic center and the courthouse annex. This should include upgrades to allow the government meetings held at the civic center to be live streamed like the county currently does with the board of commissioner meetings. An audio and visual consultant should be hired to evaluate county needs and implement recommended upgrades and improvements.
Luckily, this project would qualify to use some of the American Recovery Plan Act stimulus funds the county has been allocated. The county has $1.7 million left unassigned from the 2021 disbursement after the Board of Commissioners designated $5 million for water and sewer upgrades.
Walker County’s population is an older population whose age is trending up. What’s more, most people who could benefit from hearing aids don’t use them for a variety of reasons ranging from stigma to affordability. This issue is here to stay as well because the hearing loss statistics show an upward trend. We have to provide inclusive and accessible meetings and communications for everyone. This cannot wait.
I think the board of commissioners will enthusiastically and joyfully take swift action to help out senior citizens and those with hearing loss in the county, but in case any members of the commission need a push, allow me.
The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) 1990 is a federal law enacted to ensure individuals with disabilities are afforded the same opportunities as those without disabilities. Title II of the ADA applies to services and programs of state and local government.
You don’t have to be Ben Matlock to see the county is at risk of an ADA suit if any hearing impaired citizens happen to have a litigious itch.
Hearing loss is an unseen and all too common disability. Call your commissioners, and let’s fix this problem so the oldest and wisest among us can fully participate in Walker County Government.