The approach of the school year brings with it a distinct dread for me this year, as I’m sure it does for many other parents. The Floyd County School Board has voted for children to return to school five days per week, and I think the choice is a fair one. Of course, parents still have the option of online school, but registration for that choice closes Wednesday, Aug. 5, in Floyd County, and I assume there’s a timeline for choosing that option for other systems, as well.
So, it’s time to pick a direction, but with a child enrolled in public school, my feelings on which way to go are still conflicted.
On one hand, it’s a relief to have some direction. A few weeks ago, I wasn’t sure five-day, in-person learning would be an option at the beginning of the year. Color-coded hybrid learning scenarios are still on the table for my county if schools experience an uptick in cases. This system will now apply to individual schools, instead of the entire system, and will allow schools to scale back on students’ physical attendance in the event of an uptick in cases. I like the idea of beginning with the five-day scenario and having a plan in place to adjust if needed.
On the other hand, the specter of the virus looms large now that putting kids in the classroom all week together is an option. I realize school systems that are allowing children back on campus will have preventative measures in place, but I think there’s increased risk no matter what. I don’t want my daughter to get the virus, but since she’s healthy, I’m more worried about the possibility of her carrying it home and eventually passing it to relatives who are at a higher risk, which I see as a distinct possibility, even if we’re cautious about who we see. I’m also concerned for educators and staff in the high-risk group.
On the other hand, there’s the online option. This one is certainly safest when it comes to avoiding the virus. But what about the socialization I value for my daughter when I send her to public school? What about the professional instruction I feel is so important for her learning process?
There’s a meme circulating on Facebook right now with a cartoon character making the same “yuck” face for three different school opening scenarios.
I feel that “yuck” for students, parents, teachers and administrators.
Unfortunately, I don’t have an airtight solution, but I can say I understand the angst. I think the only thing families can do is assess the risks and do what they feel is right. I have a couple of friends who will be homeschooling their children. One has immediate family members who are high-risk, and another sees this period of uncertainty as a good time to reconnect with their kids by conducting education at home.
I also know plenty of other families with parents who simply have to get back to work. They’ve been balancing careers and childcare for the past five months in ways they haven’t faced in the past.
In addition, I hear my teacher friends making statements that lead me to believe they’re tired of being away from the classroom. Their schedules were thrown off course, and it sounds like they miss their students and professions. At the same time, they seem concerned about the implications of putting themselves in the middle of a crowd where — let’s just say it — illness inevitably goes around.
So, we’re facing some unknowns that I simply didn’t plan for. In March, I figured we’d see a huge downswing in reported coronavirus cases over the summer and that it would be a no-brainer to send kids back to school once August rolled around. But here we are with the numbers hovering far above where I thought they’d be, and parents have to make a decision under less-than-ideal circumstances.
I remember the good old days when Floyd County Schools closed for a couple of extra days after a weekend in early March.
“I’m sure we’ll get something figured out,” I reasoned.
Then, they closed until spring break.
“Something will happen by the end of the break,” I reassured myself.
And on and on the extensions went until I found myself squinting at a computer screen as my daughter struggled through multiple choice math questions in our kitchen.
The main takeaway I’d like to leave you with, since I’ve established that I’m just another parent who has no more wisdom than anyone else on this matter, is that we have to be ready to adapt to ever-changing circumstances. Even if we start school five days a week, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way. If you start the year homeschooling, you may be conducting classes on your living room floor for much longer than planned. As the phrase that has become so popular in recent months goes, “these are unprecedented times.”
Let’s continue to be kind to one another as we figure out how to face them.