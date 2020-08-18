I’ve heard that life passes in seven-year cycles. The theory is that humans tend to make major changes as each of these periods comes to a close. I have to say I find the argument holds water, especially in regard to child development.
It seems like yesterday that I first held my daughter in my arms, but in reality, I recently sent her off to her first day of first grade. She has her own opinions now, and she rarely hesitates to voice them. It’s a habit that keeps me on my toes. I’m also noticing more distinct traits that seem to be here to stay.
For instance, she’s always been creative. She loves to draw, as do I. She suddenly seems to notice shapes and proportion in the same ways that I do and at the same rate. We were tubing down the Cartecay River near my parents’ cabin recently, and we floated over a small rapid. As the tube spun around in the ensuing eddies, we had a good view of the tiny falls, and I took note of the way the water resembled glass as it smoothed over the rocks and then plunged into an expanding froth of bubbles and foam.
The simple, curving mirror of the rapid against the curlicues of the whitewater put me in mind of a piece of art deco furniture.
“Look at that!” my daughter exclaimed as the thought passed through my mind.
“Did you notice that shape?” I asked.
“Yeah! It was pretty!” was the response.
I tried to develop the conversation and tell her about my impression, but she had already moved on and was pointing at a flock of Canadian geese on the water ahead.
I, however, stored that interaction away for further reflection later.
Another time recently, we were hand grazing one of our horses, a newly acquired gelding. He is a warmblood with show experience in his past, and portions of his musculature speak of years of careful training. As he stretched down for grass, my daughter exclaimed over the elegant bend of his bay neck and the ebony fall of mane that set off the distinctive shape.
“Oh, that’s pretty!” she said.
I had also admired the smooth curve that suddenly appeared as the gelding reached his chiseled head forward, but I wanted to make sure we had seen the same thing, so I asked what caught her eye. She pointed to the horse’s neck and explained that she saw a long oval in the gracefully articulated arch. I saw it, too, after she described it.
It occurred to me in both of those moments how strange a thing it is to shepherd someone from a state in which they are totally dependent on you for sustenance and protection to a time when the two of you can have the same impressions and can, on however limited a basis, discuss that experience. It’s also a gift to realize that a part of me is being carried forward, and I don’t think it’s a result of any active effort. My daughter seems to have inherited my tendency to see enchanting shapes in natural things, and it’s a joy to share those perceptions with her.
These seven years have passed like the blink of an eye, and time actually seems to be speeding up as my children get older. I feel what I believe is a natural tendency to cling to the past — the tiny shoes, the baby blankets, the adorable outfits … but I sense the future is approaching quickly and that I cannot control the passage of time. And so, I also remind myself to stay present today as much as I can.
I have a good idea of what the next seven years will bring as I look back at my own childhood and I see my friends’ children grow, but I also wonder what sparkling little surprises there will be. What similarities in personality, both to their adult family members and to each other, will my children shock me with, and what differences will enchant me? I look forward to and hope for many more years of discovering life in these details.