My family has had a summer full of activities: horse camp at our farm, art camp and swimming lessons. We’ve fallen into that late-season routine that makes vacation feel endless — staying up later than usual and getting up past our school wakeup time. We’ve had long, leisurely days where the centerpiece was a trip to the library or a playdate with friends. We’ve had fun keeping tabs on the twin fawns running our property with their mother, and we’ve watched the female turkeys who we could see foraging along our driveway in early summer.
And now, the days still feel like an outdoor oven, and the playdates continue, but there’s a change in the air. The nights creep in a little earlier, and the fawns grow bigger with fading spots. In town, the back-to-school advertisements are impossible to ignore. Summer is just about over, and it’s time to shift focus toward getting ready for school to start. For us, that process began last week. My daughter’s school sent home a supply list at the close of last year, so I dug it out. The previous school year feels like it ended so long ago that I was surprised I could actually find it. I ran through the items and figured out what I had that we could still use. We gathered those things and headed to a certain small box store with a yellow logo at the crossroads in our tiny community to check off the rest of the list.
We were clearly the only family in the store on this particular errand, and the shelves had been newly stocked, while some things — pens, pencils, notebooks — still sat temporarily in storage bins on the school supply aisle. We found everything we needed — her school supply lists are still pretty low tech (a fact I’m pleased about) with pencils, erasers and art supplies rounding them out. At checkout, the cashier told us the location doesn’t get many back-to-school shoppers, and she gave me an extra discount reserved for teachers. The savings were significant, and I delightedly thanked her.
This, folks, is what the Crumblys consider an adventure — shopping for school supplies at an out-of-the-way store and getting the teacher discount. We stacked our haul on a cabinet in our kitchen, which is where it remains, waiting for us to deliver it to my daughter’s teacher during orientation this week. And so, here we are at that lull in the year where school hasn’t begun, but it’s imminent, and my child’s typical concerns about new teachers and classmates are emerging and being addressed by parents as they rear up. Parents think about those things, too, but these days, there’s a now-familiar additional worry: COVID-19.
I find myself thinking back to last year when we were beginning school after having been home for the better part of six months. I’ll admit I was skeptical about the logistics of in-person classes, and I was somewhat nervous about sending my child away from the isolation of our home. I expected her school to send all students home within a few weeks, but because educators, staff, parents and students worked together to stick with safety protocols, the school never had to do that. As we prepare for classes to begin, for the first time in many months, I feel that old, nagging concern while we navigate all the normal back-to-school routines. At the end of last school year, COVID-19 seemed like it would be a distant memory come August. As more and more people got vaccinated, we saw cases begin to drop, and I felt a lot of hope. At-risk adults would now be significantly safer. But the fact remained that kids under 12 couldn’t receive the vaccine and still can’t.
Now, the first days of school loom, and as I write this column, the level of community transmission in Floyd County is ranked as substantial on the Center for Disease Control website. How exactly that ranking will impact this school year is unclear. I do know that each family needs to make their own decisions as far as what safety means. Some who have been looking forward to sending their kids back to the classroom may opt for homeschooling once more, and others may reach for masks again. Although Floyd County Schools does not have a mask mandate in place, I understand face coverings will be available for those who feel safer wearing them.
This school year brings with it all the challenges of every other year, and here we are still dealing with questions of how to face COVID-19 in the classroom. I think it’s safe to say everyone is weary of this extra level of concern, but it’s still a reality. Comfort levels will look different across the board, but I do hope for a safe and healthy school year for teachers, students and staff.