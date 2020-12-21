Election 2020
Early voting is underway at the Walker County Courthouse for the Jan. 5 runoff election. Early voting is available at the courthouse during the following times and dates:

  • 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Dec. 21-23
  • 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Dec. 28-30
  • 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Dec. 31

Satellite locations will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30. They will also be open from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 31. This is the first time satellite locations have been opened during a runoff in Walker County.

Rock Spring: Northwest Georgia Technical College

265 Bicentennial Trail

Building 500 – Student Center

Rock Spring, GA 30739

Rossville: Rossville Civic Center

400 McFarland Avenue

Rossville, GA 30741

Chickamauga: Chickamauga Civic Center

1817 Lee Clarkson Road

Chickamauga, GA 30707

Fairyland: Lookout Mountain United Methodist Church

1300 Lula Lake Road

Lookout Mountain, GA 30750

On election day, Jan. 5, voting will be at regular precinct locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

