Early voting is underway at the Walker County Courthouse for the Jan. 5 runoff election. Early voting is available at the courthouse during the following times and dates:
- 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Dec. 21-23
- 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Dec. 28-30
- 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Dec. 31
Satellite locations will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30. They will also be open from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 31. This is the first time satellite locations have been opened during a runoff in Walker County.
Rock Spring: Northwest Georgia Technical College
265 Bicentennial Trail
Building 500 – Student Center
Rock Spring, GA 30739
Rossville: Rossville Civic Center
400 McFarland Avenue
Rossville, GA 30741
Chickamauga: Chickamauga Civic Center
1817 Lee Clarkson Road
Chickamauga, GA 30707
Fairyland: Lookout Mountain United Methodist Church
1300 Lula Lake Road
Lookout Mountain, GA 30750
On election day, Jan. 5, voting will be at regular precinct locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.