Catoosa County voters who voted in the June 9 Republican primary may vote in the Aug. 11 runoffs.
Voters who cast ballots in the Democrat primary are ineligible as no votes in the Democratic primary resulted in the need for a runoff.
Early voting will be July 20 through Aug. 7. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Freedom Center at 5238 Evitt St. in Ringgold. On Thursday, Aug. 6, the time has been extended to 7 p.m.
All 11 precincts will be open on Aug. 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There will be a runoff in the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners District 3 race between incumbent Jim Cutler and challenger Vanita Hullander. District 3 is lies in north central portion of the county.
All ballots will include the U.S. House District 14 runoff between Dr. John Cowan and Marjorie Taylor Greene.