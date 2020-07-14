Walker County voters who voted in the June 9 Republican primary may vote in the Aug. 11 runoff.
Absentee ballots must be requested for this election, Walker County Elections and Registration Director Danielle Montgomery said.
Voters who cast ballots in the Democrat primary are ineligible as no votes in the Democratic primary resulted in the need for a runoff.
Early voting will be July 20 through Aug. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Walker County elections office in the Walker County Courthouse, 103 S. Duke St., LaFayette.
All 11 precincts will be open on Aug. 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All ballots will include the U.S. House District 14 runoff between Dr. John Cowan and Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Depending on where a resident lives, a voter may vote for Walker County Board of Commissioners District 4 commissioner and/or the State House District 1 representative.
The five-way Republican primary race for the Walker County Board of Commissioners District 4 seat was whittled in the primary down to a runoff between Robert A. Stultz and Alan Painter. District 4 includes the city of Lookout Mountain and ranges from the north end of the county to the south end.
The primary for state House District 1 resulted in a runoff between John Deffenbaugh and Mike Cameron. Deffenbaugh previously served three terms in the Georgia House.