Summerville Main Street’s Ducky Derby will be making a comeback on Saturday, May 15, for a race down Summerville Town Creek.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside of the Summerville Depot and also highlight a classic car cruise-in on East Washington Street hosted by The North Georgia Cruisers. Vendors will be on site with food and crafts.
The race is set to begin at 1 p.m. Adopt a rubber duck for the race by purchasing an adoption ticket for a chance to win the grand prize of $500 for the first duck to cross the finish line. The second place duck will be awarded $250, followed by the third place duck bringing home $100.
How the duck race works is simple. When adopting a rubber duck, the purchaser will be given a numbered ticket. A rubber ducky is entered into the ducky race with the ticket number written on the bottom of the duck.
Adopted duck owners do not have to be present for their rubber duck to win. Donations are $5 for one ticket, $25 for six tickets, $50 for 12 tickets and $100 for 25 tickets. One ticket equals one rubber ducky.
Tickets may be purchased locally at the following locations: Summerville City Hall, Dirt Town Deli, White's Tire & Alignment, Los MaGuey, Willow Tree Grill, The Ruby Slippers, Ginger's Blooms & Brews, Merle Norman/Ga Ga's, DIRT, Pamper Me Salon, The Furniture Shoppe, and Trend Setters. Tickets will also be sold on site beginning at 10 a.m.
A new addition to the Ducky Derby for 2021 will be a Ducky Derby Hat Contest for adult and youth divisions. The contest will be held at the East Washington Street Open Air at noon. Free registration begins at 11:30 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for the top adult and youth entries.
Music and entertainment will be provided throughout the day during this free public event.
For more information or vendor inquiries, email slocklear@summervillega.org.