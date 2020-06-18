As many continue to limit public interaction, customers are reminded that the safest and most efficient way to conduct driver license services is by using Department of Driver Services (DDS) online services at www.dds.georgia.gov or by downloading the free mobile app DDS 2 GO.
For the safety and security of team members and customers, DDS has implemented an appointment only policy for in-person service. Social distancing is practiced, and customer capacity limits are enforced.
However, most customers can eliminate a visit altogether even if they have physically lost their driver’s license or it has expired. The receipt that is provided after an online or DDS 2 GO transaction is legal to immediately drive on until the new license arrives in approximately 14 days.
“I am very pleased that customers are choosing to conduct their DDS business conveniently from the comfort of their home or office. Since March, DDS Online and DDS 2 GO transactions have increased 109%,” DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore commented. “Being able to continue to drive legally with the online receipt until the new license arrives in the mail eliminates the need to visit us in person. This limits public interaction, and most online issuance services qualify for a $5 discount.”
Key points
- Georgia drivers must successfully complete an online driver’s license or permit issuance transaction (issuance, renewal, replacement or reinstatement) via www.dds.georgia.gov or by using the free mobile app DDS 2 GO.
- The driver’s license status is automatically updated on the DDS database and the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC).
- When the driving status is shown as valid, a DDS receipt will be available for printing by the customer.
- This receipt may be presented to law enforcement personnel for a period of 45 days to meet the requirement of having a driver’s license in the driver’s immediate possession while operating a motor vehicle pursuant to O.C.G.A. 40-5-29.
- Law enforcement will confirm the driver’s status with DDS or GCIC in the event of a traffic stop as is standard practice.
- Customers are instructed to carry the receipt with them until their license arrives by mail in approximately two weeks.
For the DDS response to COVID-19 plus complete driver education and issuance information, please visit www.dds.georgia.gov.