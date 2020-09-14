Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) has launched an additional military commercial vehicle waiver service -- the Even Exchange Program -- endorsed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).
This program enables qualified Service Occupational Classifications from the Army, Navy and Air Force to be exempt from the knowledge test for obtaining a CDL, or commercial driver's license. When used with the Military Skills Test Waiver, this allows drivers to exchange a military commercial license in an easier and less expensive manner.
“For the men and women who have served the United States through military service, DDS welcomes the opportunity to serve you,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore. “Georgia joins a growing number of states participating in the Even Exchange Program, and we are hopeful this will lead to more veterans moving into this important industry.”
Since the program was launched April 15, 31 service members and veterans have taken advantage of this waiver program.
Customers can check if their Service Occupational Classifications are eligible for this program by reviewing the Military Skills Test Waiver Form Application and other information available on the DDS website at this link https://dds.georgia.gov/how-do-i-military-skills-test-waiver. Once the application is processed, an approval letter is provided to the customer, which can be taken to any DDS location for no testing CDL license issuance.
Even Exchange Program (Knowledge Test Waiver)
This program allows qualified military drivers to be exempt from the knowledge test for obtaining a CDL. When used with the Military Skills Test Waiver, this allows a driver to exchange a military license for a CDL, without having to take any additional tests.
Military Skills Test Waiver Program (Skills Test Waiver)
The program allows drivers with two years' experience safely operating heavy military vehicles to obtain a CDL without taking the driving test (skills test). The program is available in every state.
Visit www.dds.georgia.gov for complete driver education, testing and licensing information or download the free mobile app DDS 2 GO available at the App Store and on Google Play.