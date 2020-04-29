The Georgia Department of Public Health provided a detailed explanation as to why the number of COVID-19 cases spiked in Walker County last week, April 19-25, and then leveled off.
DPH confirmed serologic-only antibody testing numbers were included in the state’s data. Serologic testing uses a finger-prick blood sample to test for a previous COVID-19 infection by looking for antibodies.
“Some antibody tests have low sensitivity and specificity and may not produce reliable results, but because of the relative simplicity of the technology, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decided to waive initial review of the tests as part of its emergency response to the coronavirus outbreak,” said Dr. Gary Voccio, Health Director for the Georgia DPH Northwest Health District.
The following cases in our region were confirmed by serologic antibody testing:
- Walker County – 44 cases
- Catoosa County – 23 cases
- Dade County – 11 cases
- Chattooga County – 2 cases
- Gordon County – 2 cases
- Floyd County – 1 case
The 44 serologic cases were reported in Walker County’s COVID-19 numbers between April 20-22. If you factor those cases out, as of noon April 28, Walker County would only have 14 residents who received a positive diagnostic PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test. Diagnostic testing uses nasal swab samples to test for active infection.
“Until Friday, April 24, Georgia DPH counted both PCR positives based on diagnostic testing and presumed antibody positives based on serologic testing as confirmed COVID-19 cases,” said Dr. Voccio. “However, based on guidance from the CDC and FDA, our state epidemiology staff determined that serology-only cases should no longer be reported as confirmed cases in data provided to the public at this time."
Voccio added that the current county case count will not be reduced because of this reporting change, as some of the cases “surely represent actual COVID-19 infections.”
He added that “because so many COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic or mild, never seek medical attention, and thus are not tested, we know there are many more people in our communities who have been infected with the virus than the confirmed case count indicates.”