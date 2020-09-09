The LaFayette Woman’s Club held its awards luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Member Theresa Dorsey received her five-year service pin and was awarded the prestigious Club Appreciation award. This award is chosen by the members of the LaFayette Woman’s Club to the one woman who has gone above and beyond in her club work.
Club President Rachel Oesch Willeford said Dorsey’s years of service to the club are just part of the reason why she was chosen the club’s Woman of the Year.
“Theresa is dedicated to the club and the community. She works year-round at the city gardens at the LaFayette Recreation Center and the Marsh House. She donates produce from the garden to those in need in the community. Theresa is dedicated to making LaFayette a supportive community for everyone.”
Dorsey is the Environment Community Service chair for the LaFayette Woman’s Club, a Walker County substitute teacher, a volunteer at the Care Mission, a volunteer for the Friends of the LaFayette Library, a former Highland Club board member, and an active member of St. Gerard’s Catholic Church in Fort Oglethorpe where she plays the piano during mass. Theresa is married to Ron Dorsey and has two children and is soon to be a grandmother. Theresa enjoys the outdoors and loves her dog, Bonnie.
The LaFayette Woman’s Club is proud to present the 2020 Club Appreciation Award to Theresa Dorsey.
The 2020-22 LaFayette Woman’s Club board and new members were inducted at the awards luncheon.
Board members include: Rachel Oesch Willeford, president; Ajaye Mashburn, first vice president; Irma Shaw, second vice president; Beverly Byrd, third vice president; Stephanie Wardlaw, treasurer; Anja McAlister, recording secretary; Joyce Gravitt, historian; Jo Anne Garmany, corresponding secretary; and Cecilia Westbrook, parliamentarian.
The Community Service chairs are Kaye Thurman, Arts; Cecilia Westbrook, Civic Engagement and Outreach; Stephanie Wardlaw, Amy Millican and Kim Carlock for Education and Libraries; Theresa Dorsey, Environmental; and Renee Griffin for Health and Wellness.
For more information about the LaFayette Woman’s Club, contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or email Rachel at racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com