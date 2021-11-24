The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is warning the public of a phone scam that asks drivers to provide their driving license details and pay a fee to reinstate their license.
The caller claims to be from the Department of Driver Services (DDS) but in reality is a common voice phishing scam designed to steal personal information and money from recipients.
DDS employees do not contact customers to ask for personal or confidential information, such as driver's license or Social Security numbers via telephone, email or text, and anyone who receives such a communication should consider it is a scam to steal your identity. When the DDS calls or emails customers it is based on action initiated by the customer such as a request to speak to a licensing agent or an email confirmation from utilizing online services.
Voice and computer phishing scammers use many and varied tactics to trick victims into handing over their personal or financial information. Georgians should be very cautious of any unsolicited telephone calls, texts or emails that claim to be government departments, banks or companies that instruct them to follow a link or open an attachment to update or verify personal information.
Visit www.dds.georgia.gov for compete licensing and testing information including many online services that enable you to skip a trip to a DDS customer service center.