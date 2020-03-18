Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and security of customers and team members, the Georgia Department of Driver Services, or DDS, is following the recommendation of public health authorities regarding social distancing.
DDS has suspended all road testing, non-commercial and commercial, until further notice. Additionally, some DDS customer service centers have closed due to workforce shortages.
Visit DDS online services at www.dds.georgia.gov or download the mobile app DDS 2 GO to handle most of licensing needs.