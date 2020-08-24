Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) reminds customers to keep their mailing address current with them in case you need to be reached with important licensing information.
“It is not only a good idea for customers to maintain a current mailing address with DDS keeping your driver’s license updated – it is required by law,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore.
Customers must apply for a Georgia license within 30 days after moving into the state (O.C.G.A. 40-5-33). If you are an existing Georgia driver, you have 60 days to change your address as required by law (O.C.G.A. 40-5-20).
Keeping your address current is easy using DDS Online Services at https://online.dds.ga.gov/onlineservices/. A change of address can also be initiated from the free mobile app DDS 2 GO.
“With the ability to change your address and receive a replacement license without coming in, there is no excuse not to keep your address up to date,” Commissioner Moore added.
The first address/name change during a renewal period is free.
If you have already received a free address or name change since your last renewal, charges may be associated with your address or name change request. Commercial drivers and non-citizens must visit in person for this service, and appointments can be scheduled for convenience.
Please visit the DDS Online Services for more information about initiating a change of address at https://online.dds.ga.gov/onlineservices/account/login.aspx.
