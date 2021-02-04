The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) has valuable information on ways to safeguard Georgia driver’s license and/or identification card.
“Identity theft is at an all-time high,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore. “A driver’s license/ID is highly targeted by criminals attempting to commit identity theft or fraud because of the personally identifiable information (PII) that it contains.”
While identity theft can happen to anyone, there are some important steps to reduce the risk:
- Be sure to keep all forms of ID in a safe and secure location including any temporary credentials or receipts from DDS. These will become helpful if your driver’s license or ID Card is lost or stolen, and you need a replacement.
- Create or reestablish a DDS online account using the official state driver services website www.dds.georgia.gov. A recent technology upgrade incorporates two-factor authentication to better protect your DDS Online Services profile.
Download the free mobile app DDS 2 GO and opt in to receive mobile alerts any time there is a change in your license status.
Having a DDS Online Account and downloading DDS 2 GO will also make it easier to:
- Change your address
- Check for any points on your driving record
- View, print or email details on your suspension or reinstatement
- Pay any super speeder, reinstatement or pending suspension fines and/or fees
- Check your license status especially after paying tickets to verify that your driving record has been updated
- Request your Motor Vehicle Report (MVR)
- Renew online (if you have a REAL-ID Gold or Black Star on your license and are age 64 or younger)
- Pre-apply online and DDS will have your completed application waiting for you when you arrive for service in a DDS customer services center.
For complete driver education and licensing information, visit www.dds.georgia.gov.