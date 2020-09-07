To accommodate teenage drivers affected by COVID-19 School Closures, the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) has expanded the list of acceptable documents for mandatory proof of school enrollment.
DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore said, “To reduce an unnecessary burden on teens, parents and school administrators during this pandemic, DDS has expanded the options for proof of school enrollment when teens age 15-18 apply for a driver license.”
Typically, only a DDS Certificate of Enrollment form was acceptable and needed to be signed and notarized from the student’s school and presented at the time of applying for a permit or Class D driver’s license. The form is valid for one month or over summer vacation.
With schools closing or opting for virtual classes, DDS now accepts one of the following:
- A Georgia DDS Certificate of School Enrollment (DS-1). The form must be completed and dated within the past six months.
- Transcript provided by the customer's most recent school of attendance (Transcript does not have to be certified.) (Transcripts can be printed online in most school districts.).
- Most recent progress or grade report (report card).
- A current school identification card issued by the school or school system.
- Other forms of school identification.
Note: All documents must contain the student's first and last name.
For home schoolers one of the following is acceptable:
- A Certificate of Enrollment from the Georgia Department of Education.
- A “Declaration of Intent To Utilize a Home Study Program” filed with the Georgia Department of Education.
- Teens should have all required documents printed prior to arriving for their scheduled appointment.
For complete information on driver licensing and testing, visit dds.georgia.gov or download the free Mobile App, DDS 2 GO.