The Census Bureau is doing everything it can to count everyone living in the United States in the 2020 Census ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline.
By law, the Census Bureau must provide the first results from the 2020 Census by Dec. 31. The results are used for many purposes, including to determine how many seats each state gets in Congress.
In addition to under-representation, under-counting reduces federal funding to the county because census data determines funding for programs that feed children, support schools, train workers and improve emergency services, healthcare, transportation and more than 300 other programs, as well as impacts economic development.
As of Sept. 7, Walker County's self-response rate was 58.9% and Catoosa County's was 68.9%, showing that many still need to complete their 2020 Census; Georgia's self-response rate was 60.6% while Dade, Chattooga and Whitfield county's response rates were 52.7%, 52% and 55.8% respectively.
On the same date, Washington had a self-response response rate of 71.4%, Michigan 70.2%, Minnesota 74.1% and Connecticut 69.4%.
To ensure all residents in Catoosa and Walker counties are counted, the Census Bureau is:
- Urging every household to respond now or when a census taker comes to the door
- Maximizing staff and production hours to conclude field data collection by Sept. 30
- Keeping a close eye on data quality as they collect responses in person.
The census can be completed by mail, phone or online. For more information, visit https://2020census.gov.
To compare national, state and local response rates, go to https://2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html?utm_campaign=20200327msc20s1ccallnl&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.