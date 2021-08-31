The annual National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) Poster Contest provides public, private and homeschooled students from kindergarten through 12th grade the chance to have their art displayed as part of a national conservation outreach initiative.
Each year, the winning posters reflect NACD’s annual stewardship theme and highlight the work of conservation districts to protect and enhance natural resources. This year’s theme, “Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities,” promotes the importance of forest conservation and protecting and planting trees within the community.
The NACD Photo Contest is open to all amateur photographers who reside in Georgia. Contestants are allowed to enter as many as five photos each year that each fit into one of the following four categories: conservation practices, close-up conservation, conservation in action, agriculture and conservation across Georgia.
One winner will be selected for each category and age division. (Adults are ages 19 and older.) State level winning photos will be on display at the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) state headquarters located in Athens, Ga., and used in future publications.
Entries can be submitted via email to GACD at info@gacd.us by Nov. 1, 2021. Rules and entry forms are available online at www.gacd.us/postercontest. All winners will receive prizes.
The mission of GACD is to advocate for the conservation of Georgia’s natural resources by providing organization, leadership and a unified strategic direction to the conservation districts of the state. For more information on GACD or to explore opportunities to support its efforts, visit www.gacd.us or on Facebook @GACDConserve.