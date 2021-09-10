Constitution Week (Sept. 17-23) is observed every year by the William Marsh Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). On Sept. 9, Shannon Whitfield, chairman of the Walker County Board of Commissioners, read and signed a proclamation in observance of this year’s Constitution Week.
The DAR initiated the observance in 1955 when the organization petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate Sept. 17-23 each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week. Congress adopted the resolution, and on Aug. 2, 1955, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into public law No. 915.
The celebration’s goals are threefold: to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; to inform people that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation of its way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the Constitution.