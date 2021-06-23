The upcoming Joint Senate and House Redistricting hearing in Northwest Georgia will be held Wednesday, June 30, from 5-7 p.m. at Dalton State College, Gignilliat Hall Room 144, 650 College Drive, Dalton.
Additional hearings will be held June 28 in Atlanta and June 29 in Cumming. Hearings will be livestreamed on the Georgia General Assembly website, https://www.legis.ga.gov/schedule/all.
Georgia residents are also able to submit written testimony using the form available at https://www.legis.ga.gov/news/senate/submit-written-testimony-to-senate-and-house-redistricting-committees.
Over the next several weeks, the Senate Committee on Reapportionment and Redistricting and the House Committee on Congressional and Legislative Reapportionment will hold additional joint hearings in Athens, Augusta, Brunswick, Albany, Columbus and Macon, as well as a virtual participation option. The dates for these hearings can be found at https://senatepress.net/house-and-senate-reapportionment-committees-to-hold-statewide-town-hall-hearings.html.
More details on future hearings will be announced as they become available and will be posted on the schedule at https://www.legis.ga.gov/schedule/all.