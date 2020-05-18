An 18-year-old cyclist was killed May 16 in a hit-and-run on U.S. 27 in LaFayette.
According to Northwest Georgia Scanner:
Two men with a Mormon Church mission were bicycling north on U.S. 27 when one of them was struck from behind around 9:30 p.m. McKay Bergeson of Bountiful, Utah, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Bergeson's companion reported a four-door sedan struck Bergeson’s bike, causing him to strike the pavement in front of Euclid Chemical. The motorist involved did not stop at the scene and had not been located the following day.
The Georgia State Patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the fatal accident.