The June 9 Republican general primary race for Catoosa County commissioner District 3 involved three candidates and ended with no one receiving over 50% of the vote.
A runoff election will take place Aug. 11 between the two highest vote-getters, Jim Cutler and Vanita Hullander. The winner will face no opposition in the general election in November.
District 3 includes Ringgold and Graysville and stretches north to south from the Tennessee line to I-75 and west to east from I-75 to Cherokee Valley Road. U.S. Highway 41 and Ooltewah-Ringgold Road run through the district.
Jim Cutler is seeking a fourth term as Catoosa County commissioner for District 3. Having served most of three terms, Cutler says he feels he has experience people can trust.
“We’ve helped keep property taxes almost the lowest in the state -- the fifth lowest of 159 counties,” Cutler says of the commission during the time he’s served. “We’ve spent $2,429,821 of local taxes -- and some additional money from the state -- on road improvements in District 3 since 2010.”
Cutler says people have commented to him that Graysville Road looks far better and offers a smoother ride on the Georgia side than the Tennessee side.
“Our roads take a lot more beating than they did in the past,” Cutler says. “Heavy garbage trucks and delivery trucks drive up and down them every day and there’s more general traffic. It makes upkeep more challenging and expensive. We have a system in place for checking and repairing roads based on the greatest need. We’re always working on roads, from simple repairs to repaving and more.”
Cutler says he is proud to be part of a commission that has partnered with Catoosa County Public Schools to help bring the From Here to Career! Academy to life. “The training it provides students will help attract industry and good jobs to our area.”
“I’m thankful for everyone who has supported me and helped me with this campaign,” says Cutler. “It’s been a strange election not being able to go door-to-door and hear people speak their minds and get feedback from them, but we’re working to win. We’re in it to win it.”
Hullander has served as Catoosa County coroner for six terms and decided not to run for a seventh so she could run for commissioner.
Hullander says that in spite of claims to the contrary, evidence demonstrates county roads are not being maintained as they should be. “Just as bad as that,” says Hullander, “people’s calls and emails are not returned as they should be and many feel they have no voice.”
Hullander says stormwater runoff is also a serious problem that is not adequately addressed.
On job growth, Hullander says she would like to attract more industry and high-paying jobs to the county. “I want carefully managed growth. We need to ask if certain growth will exacerbate or create infrastructure problems and plan to deal with that.”
Another problem Hullander says must be addressed is the traffic back-ups caused by the railroad that runs through Graysville. “We should be pursuing grants to solve the problem,” she says.
“I would like to see a community task force established in the county.” Hullander says, “a group where people could air their concerns and leaders of the group could bring those concerns before the commission and bring answers back to the people. I’d like to see citizens feel they have more ownership of the county.”
Hullander says she also thinks it’s important for commissioners to remember that they represent everyone in the county, not just voters. “Even if a person doesn’t vote, they still pay taxes and we’re accountable to them, too.”
“I’m a community servant,” says Hullander, “not a politician. My heart will never stop beating for my community.”
About Vanita Hullander
She is a lifelong resident of Catoosa County.
She belongs to several organizations such as Ringgold Kiwanis, Lieutenant Catoosa County Fire Department, Habitat for Humanity, Catoosa County Family Collaborative, American Heart Association Instructor and National Safety Council Instructor, to name a few.
She is on these boards: Family Crisis Center, The Cottage, Lookout Mountain Community Services, Georgia Violent Death Reporting Systems Advisory Council, Family Mental Health Promotions, Catoosa County Health Department, Catoosa County Joint Comprehensive Stakeholders Plan, Crossroads Unity Family Park, Pennies for Prom. Local Emergency Planning Committee.
She is with these associations/committees: Georgia Coroners Association, AARP, Georgia Suicide Prevention Strategic Plan Committee 2020-2025, Georgia Suicide Prevention Coalition.
During her campaign, she said:
“Growth is inevitable but it must also be managed. I feel we need to take care of our existing infrastructure problems before we create more. The existing citizens should not be asked to suffer the brunt of mounting problems. You eat an elephant one bite at a time. In the commissioner position, meeting those expectations of the public should come first and foremost. I am willing to meet and exceed those expectations by doing my due diligence in filling this position with responsibility and integrity. I am a person of principle and structure. My decisions will be made by securing factual evidence-based research. Most importantly, I will develop good working relationships with those that can help this county prosper. I believe a citizens panel will be a great asset in the decision-making. My vision for the county is to keep taxes low while maintaining all necessary services, control growth, recruit industry to grow our job force.”
Regarding the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST), which was rejected by voters last year:
“We have several million excess dollars in reserve. Although it isn't enough to cover the insurmountable amount of necessary repairs, it would be a starting place for some of our worse roads. Having 163 square miles of roads in Catoosa County it will cost around $200,000 to pave one mile. We could do it cheaper by looking for grants. TSPLOST was an unfavorable tax. … The public must be convinced they will get the most bang for their buck or projects such as these will never pass. There has been a long process of decline to infrastructure. There are no quick fixes, only seeking the best solutions along with determination not to let this problem get worse.
About Jim Cutler
He works for Hullco in sales. He serves on the county health board and represents Catoosa County on the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission.
During his campaign for re-election, he said:
“Catoosa is a growing County and as District 3 commissioner I want to continue to help with planned growth. I will support medical expansion on the parkway, support recreational opportunities for our youth (I support the Catoosa County College and Career Academy), keep upgrading our roads and work with our Senior Center and TransAide. I will continue to work to keep our taxes low. Catoosa County has the fifth-lowest millage rate in the state of Georgia.”
Regarding the TSPLOST (Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax): “Our road department is funded through SPLOST. We also receive money from LMIG (Local Maintenance Improvement Grant) money from the state. At various times we also receive TIP (Transportation Improvement Program) grant from the federal government.
“I did support TSPLOST. The money generated would have allowed us more funds to resurface county roads and resurface roads in our neighborhoods and subdivisions. Walker County did pass TSPLOST and I have been told they have resurfaced close to 52 miles of roads.
“We will continue to use our present funding. To help stretch our dollar, we have recently purchased a paving machine, which will allow us to do more of our own paving, which means we can pave more miles. If there is a need for more funding, we could pull from the general fund or even the rainy day fund.
“I will not be in favor of raising property taxes.”