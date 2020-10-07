Make October colorful when you sign up for “Painting for a Purpose” at the 6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethorpe on Oct. 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Local artist Kati Schmidt has painted a colorful array of pumpkins to help you decorate for the fall.
Schmidt was born and raised in Chattanooga. She graduated Girls Preparatory School in 2007 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts in studio art from Belmont University in Nashville. She taught art classes at a local Nashville studio for 5-1/2 years, before moving back to Chattanooga to settle down, buy a house, and start a family. This will be her second Painting for a Purpose class.
The 16x20-inch canvas, paint and supplies are provided with guests learning painting techniques, how to mix colors and receive individualized instruction so each guest finishes their painting that night. Door prizes, music and camaraderie add to the fun.
Each Painting for a Purpose event features a different painting that guests create over the course of the evening, with proceeds benefiting the non-profit museum. This event is perfect for those who want to experience painting in a social setting that allows them to be creative, without the big investment of buying all the supplies needed. Adults with all skill levels are encouraged to attend.
“These events are fun for everyone,” said Chris McKeever, museum director. “It makes a great night out with friends and everyone takes home their original piece of art at the end of the evening.”