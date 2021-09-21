Lois Crandell, executive director and plant manager for Roper Corp. -- a wholly-owned subsidiary of GE Appliances, a Haier company -- has received the 2021 Women in Supply Chain Award.
The Women in Supply Chain Award, by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.
Alison Seward, program senior director for GE Appliances dishwashers, led the startup of an $80 million dishwasher manufacturing line at the company’s headquarters in Louisville, Ky. She also received the award.
“Lois Crandell and Alison Seward are incredible examples of successful leaders in manufacturing,” stated Bill Good, vice president of manufacturing for GE Appliances. “Both are outstanding engineers who have each taken the time to encourage, motivate and mentor other women to ensure diversity of thought and talent within our manufacturing and technology teams.”
From running GE Appliances’ largest manufacturing plant in Georgia to leading an investment program for a new assembly line during a pandemic, the company acknowledges both Crandell and Seward as outstanding role models of leaders driving transformation at the company.
As the leader of Roper Corp. in LaFayette since 2018, Crandell and her team produce a variety of cooking products, from free-standing ranges to wall ovens and cooktops. Crandell began her career as an industrial engineer with Corning Inc., before joining GE Aviation in 1997. During her career with GE and GE Appliances, Crandell focused on supply chain, quality and sourcing.
Crandell is committed to training and developing new talent. That commitment was recognized in 2018 when she was nationally recognized with a STEP Ahead Award by The Manufacturing Institute. The STEP (Science, Technology, Engineering and Production) Ahead Awards honors women in manufacturing who are making a difference through advocacy, mentorship, engagement, promotion and leadership.
Crandell has also been an active member of GEA’s Women’s Network affinity group since 1997, which focuses on mentoring and development of women within the company.
“These women are just absolutely amazing in so many ways. They’ve re-tooled, re-innovated and revamped how the world sees the supply chain and logistics industry. They’ve paved the way for future female supply chain leaders to become a part of an industry that matters. Because women in the supply chain matter. And, some of these women are young, which means, they’re just getting started,” said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “I’m honored to recognize and celebrate the achievements of so many female supply chain leaders.”
Go to www.sdcexec.com to view the full list of 2021 Women in Supply Chain winners.
