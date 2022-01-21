The number of COVID-19 cases in the Catoosa County school system has spiked sharply, rising to 611 cases among students and staff as of Thursday, Jan. 20, compared to 26 cases in early December.
During the period of Dec. 10-16, before the Christmas/New Year’s holiday break, 26 students and 14 staff members had COVID and 418 students and 35 staff members were in quarantine, according to the Catoosa County Public Schools’ weekly COVID report.
During the next seven-day period, Dec. 17-23, again before the holiday break, the numbers remained relatively similar: 23 students and 18 staff had COVID, while 397 students and 39 staff were in quarantine.
The holiday break for Catoosa schools began Dec. 22 and ended Jan. 5. Both students and staff were back in school beginning Jan. 6.
During the most recent seven-day period, Jan. 14-20, 476 students and 135 staff had COVID and 1,257 students and 210 staff were in quarantine.
Similar spikes in COVID cases are occurring in school districts across Northwest Georgia.
Meanwhile, parents and guardians of students in Catoosa County Public Schools are now receiving “alerts” if their child has been in close contact with COVID9.
The “alerts,” which are being sent by school principals via text and email, began Friday, Jan. 21.
“On January 6, 2022, Governor (Brian) Kemp advised school districts that contact tracing is a ‘best practice’ but school districts could consider this an ‘optional service,’” School Superintendent Denia Reese said. “CCPS (Catoosa County Public Schools) will continue contact tracing, and parents will be notified if their child is a close contact so they may make decisions that are best for their child and family.”
The alerts are being sent to each parent’s and/or guardian’s phone number and email address on file in Infinite Campus. To ensure that parents/guardians receive the notifications, they are being asked to verify their contact information by logging into Parent Portal and updating their phone number and email contact. For help, they can contact their child’s school.
The alerts will be similar to this message: “Dear Parent/Guardian: You are receiving this notice because your child was in class today with a COVID-positive individual. If you would like to quarantine your child at home for the recommended 5 days, please notify the school nurse at schoolnurse@catoosa.k12.ga.us. If you have any questions, please call the school at 111-111-1111. Thank you, Your Principal.”
Reese said, “Elementary students mostly remain in the same classroom with the same students each day, so a classroom-wide message will be sent to elementary school parents. Since secondary students change classes multiple times each day and move throughout the buildings for extracurricular activities, notifications will be sent to individual parents.
“Our school nurses and staff are working diligently to contact trace and notify parents,” Reese said. “However, there is the possibility of a missed close contact. If you think we inadvertently missed a student, please notify your school nurse or principal. You are welcome to quarantine your child at home and their absences will be excused.”
For questions or more information, parents/guardians can email or call their child’s principal.
“I would like to thank our teachers, principals, and school nurses for the incredible job they have done, and continue to do during this pandemic,” Reese said. “Your heroic efforts do not go unnoticed. I’d also like to thank our parents for their tremendous support during this challenging time.”