All Georgians 5 and older are now eligible for free COVID-19 vaccine, and the Walker County Health Department has expanded Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include ages 5 to 11.

Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine approved for ages 5 to 17; however the health department also offers Moderna and J&J vaccines for those over 17, according to the Walker County Health Department.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available through pediatrician offices, local pharmacies and other healthcare providers. 

Flu shots are recommended for anyone over 6 month of age and are also available from most healthcare providers, including the health department.

Schedule COVID-19 vaccinations with the Walker County Health Department by calling 706-638-5577. For vaccine availability, go to vaccines.gov.

