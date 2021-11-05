Sorry, an error occurred.
All Georgians 5 and older are now eligible for free COVID-19 vaccine, and the Walker County Health Department has expanded Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include ages 5 to 11.
Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine approved for ages 5 to 17; however the health department also offers Moderna and J&J vaccines for those over 17, according to the Walker County Health Department.
COVID-19 vaccines are also available through pediatrician offices, local pharmacies and other healthcare providers.
Flu shots are recommended for anyone over 6 month of age and are also available from most healthcare providers, including the health department.
Schedule COVID-19 vaccinations with the Walker County Health Department by calling 706-638-5577. For vaccine availability, go to vaccines.gov.
