“The Walker County Health Department,” says the county’s website, “has asked that we share the following information for those trying to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.”
Possibly the most important piece of information is that the online portal for scheduling a vaccine appointment recently crashed due to the volume of visitors. Those wishing to schedule an appointment must now call the health department at 706-638-5577.
“The top priority for vaccinations in Georgia,” says the site, “remains first responders, front line health care workers and the staff and residents at long term care facilities. The state is asking the public to be patient as administering the vaccine is and will continue to be a logistical heavy lift.”
Another group of people eligible for the vaccine in Georgia’s first phase (Phase 1A+) is those age 65 or over and their caregivers (where that applies).
In addition to high demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) says that administering it is more complicated and time-consuming than administering other vaccines. A facility, says DPH, needs to have the space and time to monitor people for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine in case of side effects. This slows the rate at which they can vaccinate people. Facilities must also make sure their own staff are vaccinated first.
The availability of the vaccine is also dependent on how quickly its manufacturers can produce it and get it shipped to where it needs to go. To further complicate things, a second dose of the vaccine is necessary 28 days after the first dose in order to make it effective.
Walker County’s website provides information about COVID-19 testing sites and times for seven counties: Walker, Catoosa, Dade, Floyd, Bartow, Paulding and Gordon. It also provides daily updates on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in 10 counties, including Hamilton County, Tenn., as well as in the entire state of Georgia.
On Jan. 12, the site posted that Walker County had seen 4,479 cases of COVID-19 and 57 related deaths since testing began, with a possible additional four deaths linked to the virus. Catoosa County had seen 3,877 cases and 42 deaths.
On the same date, the site reported that there were 654,356 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Georgia since the onset of testing, and 10,580 deaths. There had been 5,763,974 tests done during that time.