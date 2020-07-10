The Fort Oglethorpe city pool closed, just days after opening, because two lifeguards tested positive for COVID-19.
It will remain closed “until further notice,” the city posted on its website on July 4.
“At this time, the city is not aware of any close contact the employees, who serve as lifeguards, had with citizens at the pool,” the city said in it post. “The last day the employees worked at the city pool was Tuesday, June 30th. In order to ensure the safe operation of the facility we will have additional staff members tested.
“The city will continue to provide updates as necessary,” the city said. “We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to reopening as soon as possible. If you have questions or concerns you may contact our Director of Recreation, Chris Simpson, at 706-866-2544.”
The pool opened June 26 with a limited capacity to allow for social distancing. Admission was limited to 60-110 people at a time, with three sessions a day available, with a half-hour between each for sanitizing.