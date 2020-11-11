The Walker County Tax Commissioner’s office at 2012 McFarland Gap Road, Fairview, will be closed until Dec. 1 after a positive case of COVID-19.
All team members at that location have been quarantined, and the office will be deep cleaned before reopening.
Business can continue to be conducted by mail, online at walkercountytax.com or in person at the main office at 122 Highway 95, Rock Spring.
Those visiting the Rock Spring location will encounter additional COVID-19 safety protocols. Masks are now required to enter the lobby, parents should refrain from bringing children inside, and staff members have been split into small teams to limit any potential further exposure.
The Rock Spring location will be open to the public weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The adjusted schedule is to provide the remaining staff time to process paperwork sent in by mail.