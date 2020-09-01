September is National Preparedness Month and Catoosa County Emergency Management and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency are encouraging people to prepare for disasters amid the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 has taught Georgians that normalcy can change at any moment, which is why it’s important to take the time during September to prepare for unforeseen emergencies.
The month-long initiative strives to increase awareness and inspire Georgians to be prepared for natural or man-made disasters. Catoosa County joins a nationwide coalition of thousands of private, public and nonprofit organizations taking the necessary steps to ensure their communities are prepared for disasters and emergencies.
“We’ve seen how this pandemic has changed just about every aspect of life, including the ways first responders help our neighbors in need,” said Steven Quinn, Catoosa County Emergency Management director. “During National Preparedness Month, we want residents to get a jump-start on preparing for severe weather and other potential disasters by reviewing their family communications plan and incorporating more specialized items for those events as well as the pandemic in their ready kit.”
People can prepare by taking just a few minutes this month to focus on these tips:
Make a plan: Create a family communications plan in case disaster strikes; write down important numbers to keep in your wallet; establish a place to meet after evacuating your home, office or school; practice safely evacuating your home or office in case of fire or other emergency; practice helping other people and pets safely evacuate.
Build a kit: Have a ready kit that’s portable and includes important papers, medications, food, water, pet supplies, car charger for cell phones, cash, hand sanitizer, face coverings/masks and anything else you might need to survive for a couple days.
Prepare for disasters: Learn the best way to limit the impacts a disaster may have, like having the right insurance coverage or how to make your home stronger and more resilient.
Teach children about preparedness: Take the time to talk with your children to reassure them and make annual lessons on preparedness fun events.
Quinn encourages Catoosa County residents to have a weather radio and sign up for emergency alerts from Catoosa County Emergency Management here. People can learn more about preparing and planning before a natural or man-made disaster by visiting www.gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare.