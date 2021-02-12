The Walker County Board of Commissioners, during its Feb. 11 meeting, authorized appointment of up to three deputy coroners.
State law allows a coroner to appoint a deputy coroner, but a local government must approve if a coroner wishes to appoint more than one, Commission Chairman Shannon Whitfield said.
The deputy coroners will assist coroner William "Billy" Sims, who was elected in November 2020. Whitfield said Sims had training and was unable to attend the meeting.
A coroner's responsibilities are to investigate deaths, to make decisions on cause and manner of death, to sign death certificates and to preside over inquest court proceedings.
Walker County's 447 square miles of land comprise a large area for one coroner and one deputy coroner to serve in a timely manner. Sometimes the county receives multiple calls simultaneously, he said.
"Each deputy coroner shall take the same oath, give the same bond, be entitled to the same fees and have the same powers as the county coroner; but a deputy coroner shall act as coroner only when the county coroner is unable to act," according to the resolution the commissioners approved to authorize the appointments.
The resolution states a deputy coroner must possess a high school diploma or its recognized equivalent.
The set state fee for answering calls is $175 per case, which is only incurred when the deputy coroner responds to a call, and the only additional costs are for required training, Whitfield said.
The commissioner approved the resolution unanimously.