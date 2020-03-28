A continued emphasis on good personal hygiene and social distancing were two of the main talking points in an online forum on Friday, March 27, that dealt with the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The fact-based question-and-answer forum aired via Facebook Live on the Catoosa County government's Facebook page. It was hosted and moderated by Catoosa County Commission Chairman Steven Henry, Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield and Dade County Executive Ted Rumley and featured panelists Dr. Suzanne Storey, Dr. Tim Ashburn, Dr. Melanie Blake and Angie Hullander of CHI Memorial.
The panel spent just over an hour answering submitted questions touching on a number of different topics related to COVID-19, including its symptoms, ways to respond to the virus, testing and concerns about the virus in different segments of the local population.
The panel said that while some muscle pain and loss of the senses of taste and smell have been reported by some that have contracted the aggressive new virus, the main three symptoms include fever (above 100.4 degrees), a dry cough and shortness of breath.
“Like the common cold, there is no one particular treatment for COVID-19 other than supportive, which treats only the symptoms,” Ashburn said. “Unfortunately, we don't have any treatment right now for COVID-19 other than the supportive. That's why we have the social distancing and sanitation and other things that are the keys to prevention. ... If you think you're sick, you need to stay at home.”
Along with their physical well-being, Blake said that children's mental health should also be monitored, adding that there are things that parents can do to help their children adjust to the stresses associated with home quarantine.
“Some of the things that I think are very important for those children are structure — making sure that they're getting adequate sleep, making sure they're getting adequate exercise and doing things to adjust their stress,” she said.
In addition to frequent washing and cleaning of hands, household objects and high-touch surfaces in homes, the panel also recommended going outside to take advantage of the sunshine and to open windows in home to allow for circulation of fresh air, two things to which the panel said that the virus does not respond well.
As far as the still-limited availability of COVID-19 testing, the panel currently felt that tests need to be saved for those who are at a much higher risk for exposure to and spreading of the virus, including older patients, patients with pre-existing conditions and health care workers, among others, adding that the protocols for dealing with the virus are changing at a rapid pace, sometimes hourly.
However, they agreed that if a person believes he or she is are sick, the first steps are to immediately self-quarantine and then to contact their primary care physician for an evaluation. Many of these evaluations can now be done online with telehealth, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website (cdc.gov) offers a Coronavirus Self-Checker feature for those who may not have a primary care physician.
In addition to protecting patients and health care workers, the entire panel was in agreement that keeping first responders safe was another big concern and priority.
“Because we just have a limited number of people that are there, sometimes they are all in the same facilities,” Whitfield said. “So if you end up having someone that has an outbreak and is positive, you may have to quarantine the whole department or that shift or people that have been exposed to each other, so that's something we've worked on. A lot of planning is separating out our first responders out as much as possible.”
Hullander added that communication is a big key.
“We work very collaboratively with our North Georgia Coalition,” she said. “All of the hospitals in our community are working and pulling together to make sure that our first responders are safe and that we communicate back with them when we have patients that seek help. (Protecting our first responders) is our job as leaders, to pull together and that we communicate. Communication is definitely the key.”
“I just want to take a minute and thank our regional partners,” Henry said.
“This is a group effort in anything that we do and it's nice to be in that region where we all work together,” Henry added. “We even work closely with the mayor of Chattanooga and the mayor of Hamilton County (Tenn.). We all communicate. ... There's a regional effort that we all work together and try to look out for our citizens. I couldn't be more proud of the residents of Catoosa County, and I think Shannon and Ted can both say the same (about their county residents) of how people have come together to conquer this. It's been great to see.”