Correction

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office booking report for Aug. 24-30, published on page A11 of the Sept. 9 edition of the Walker County Messenger, contained an error. The report incorrectly stated Freddie Evelyn Weldon was charged with use in manufacture/distribution of controlled substance and two counts of a fictitious/revoked/suspended registration number. Weldon's correct charges were two counts of obtaining a controlled substance. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. If you find an error in one of our articles, please let us know by email (walkercountymessenger@npco.com) or call 706-638-1859.

Tags

