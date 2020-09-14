Correction
The Walker County Sheriff’s Office booking report for Aug. 24-30, published on page A11 of the Sept. 9 edition of the Walker County Messenger, contained an error. The report incorrectly stated Freddie Evelyn Weldon was charged with use in manufacture/distribution of controlled substance and two counts of a fictitious/revoked/suspended registration number. Weldon's correct charges were two counts of obtaining a controlled substance. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. If you find an error in one of our articles, please let us know by email (walkercountymessenger@npco.com) or call 706-638-1859.
Recommended for you
Latest e-Edition
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Brewhouse sold, downtown event venue changes hands again
- Police investigating hit and run death in West Rome
- 2 more teens charged in slaying of 57-year-old Shannon woman
- Pepperell grad opens boutique in Cave Spring
- Democratic Party candidate drops out of 14th District Congressional race
- Floyd County Schools shift to follow DPH student quarantine guidelines
- One of two wanted suspects in custody after late night shootout with Whitfield deputies
- Three Ohio teens killed in Cobb crash
- 3 more Floyd County residents die of COVID-19, schools continue to log new infections
- New COVID-19 death reported in Floyd County, growth rate of cases appears to be slowing