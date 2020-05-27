Due to a positive case of COVID-19 at the Walker County tax commissioner’s office in Rock Spring, that tax and tag office will be closed to the public the rest of the week of May 24. All team members have been sent for COVID-19 testing, and the office is being deep cleaned.
Business can continue to be conducted by mail or online. Tax commissioner's staff ask that customers make sure to include a working phone number on any paperwork sent to the office in case they need to obtain additional information to complete the transaction.
The Fairview tax office remains closed at this time.
Tag renewals due March 16 through June 14 have been automatically extended until June 15.
The mailing address is Walker County tax commissioner, P.O. Box 501, Rock Spring, GA 30739, or visit the website, https://www.walkercountytax.com/#/.
For online motor vehicle registration, go to https://eservices.drives.ga.gov/_/.