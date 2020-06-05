A Rossville nursing home has reported that 38 residents and 18 employees have tested positive for coronavirus, also called COVID-19.
Residents who have tested positive at NHC HealthCare's Rossville facility at 1425 McFarland Ave. have been moved to a designated COVID-19 unit within the facility, separate from residents who have not contracted the virus; staff are dressed in full personal protective equipment, or PPE, when treating the residents who tested positive, NHC spokesperson Casey Reese said June 5.
Reese said two residents have been transferred to a hospital, two employees are under investigation for the virus, and none of the residents or employees who tested positive have yet recovered.
The facility provides updates at https://nhccare.com/locations/nhc-healthcare-rossville-covid-19/.
The Georgia Department of Public Health, or GDPH, on June 5 reported 189 positive cases of the virus and five hospitalizations in Walker County.
For GDPH's daily status reports on COVID-19, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.