Coronavirus has claimed the lives of six residents at a Rossville nursing home.
NHC HealthCare’s Rossville facility at 1425 McFarland Ave. reported June 19 that 59 residents and 28 employees have tested positive for coronavirus, up from 38 residents and 18 employees two weeks earlier.
According to NHC's website, four resident patients have been transferred to a hospital, seven have recovered, and six resident patients have died.
Twenty-one employees have recovered.
“As we continue to face this pandemic, our team and residents are truly touched with the outpouring of support and prayers from our families and community," Marinda Salyers, administrator of NHC Healthcare Rossville, said. "Experiencing loss through this pandemic is extremely hard on our families and our NHC partners who cared for these patients as an extension of their family.
"We have experienced many tears of sadness for our patients who have passed away during this unprecedented time. Today we find hope and experience many tears of joy for our patients who have recovered.
"I am very proud and admire the partners at NHC Healthcare Rossville who have put their personal lives on hold without hesitation to care for our residents during this difficult time. As we continue to fight to protect our patients from this devastating virus, we appreciate the outpouring of support from our families and the community by continuing to bring hope to our residents and staff," Salyers said.
NHC staff are "truly encouraged by the recognition of our courage to care during this pandemic," Salyers said.
Residents who have tested positive for the virus, also called COVID-19, have been moved to a designated COVID-19 unit within the facility, separate from residents who have not contracted the virus; staff are dressed in full personal protective equipment, or PPE, when treating the residents who have tested positive, NHC spokesperson Casey Reese said June 5.
According to NHC's website June 19, one employee at the Fort Oglethorpe facility has recovered from the virus, and no residents have tested positive or died from the virus.
The facility provides updates at nhccare.com/locations/nhc-healthcare-rossville-covid-19/.
The Georgia Department of Public Health, or GDPH, June 19 reported 269 confirmed positive cases of the virus, 14 hospitalizations and five deaths in Walker County.
GDPH reported for neighboring counties:
- Catoosa - 256 confirmed cases, 22 hospitalizations and six deaths
- Chattooga - 46 confirmed cases, three hospitalizations and two deaths
- Dade - 54 confirmed cases, three hospitalizations and one death
- Whitfield - 692 confirmed cases, 40 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.
GDPH reported June 19 statewide 60,912 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 9,663 hospitalizations, 2,109 intensive care unit admissions and 2,605 deaths,
For GDPH’s daily status reports on COVID-19, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.