As of noon Friday, April 3, the number of confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Catoosa County had risen to 6, with no deaths. Walker County has three cases and no deaths.
There was one confirmed case/death in Dade County, a 79-year-old female with underlying conditions.
Chattooga County has three cases and no deaths.
Whitfield County has 15 cases and one death, a 93-year-old male with underlying health conditions who a family member identified as Dalton resident Jack Bandy, a carpet industry leader and philanthropist. He passed away Sunday, March 29, after being diagnosed with COVID-19 Wednesday, March 25.
The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 statistics at noon and 7 p.m. daily here.
The number of confirmed cases of the virus across Georgia has risen to 5,831 (up from 5,444 Thursday evening), of whom 1,158 (19.86%) are hospitalized. The number of deaths from COVID-19 is 184 (3.16%), up from 176 Thursday evening. Across Georgia, 25,266 people have been tested.